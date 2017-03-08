Plan For Yukon Sports Complex Denied By Voters

City leaders in Yukon are regrouping after a bond proposal that would pay for a new sports complex failed in Wednesday’s special election.

“There’s a great belief and I think a strong belief in people – they don’t want any more taxes whatsoever. And I think that was demonstrated quite well last night,” said City Manager James Crosby.

Yukon property tax payers made it evident on election day, they did not want to fork out any more money to fund an $18-million dollar project. Results showed 73 percent of voters said "no" to the proposition.

City officials said the bond up for a vote, would've paid off the city's land near Frisco Road and Route 66 and kick started the first phase of construction for nine soccer fields, concessions, and seating.

Crosby said it could've attracted out-of-towners for tournaments and boosted the local economy by about half a million dollars per year.

“Various teams, they would stay at our hotels, eat at our restaurants, spend money here,” he added.

Even after this failure, Crosby said the city still has the same hopes for the 250 acres to become a sports complex. But they'll just have to figure out a different way to pay for it.

“It’s a setback. But I mean, we just have to re-examine where we are and then try to move forward,” he told News 9.

In the meantime, a private developer will go ahead with his plans in the area to build a water park.