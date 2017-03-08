Charges Filed Against Officer-Involved Shooting Suspect

The Oklahoma County District Attorney's office filed felony charges against a man who was shot by Oklahoma City police on Feb. 27 .

William Hoover has had several run ins with police, but now he's facing more charges.

The DA handed down one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and one for being a convicted felon armed with a gun.

The 35-year-old probably won't get out of jail anytime soon. He's currently being held on a $23,000 bond, and he has a hold for a drug case out of McClain County.

The body camera footage shows Hoover trying to run from officers after they were called to investigate a "morals violation."

When you slow down the video you see Hoover turn around and grabbed for something at his waist. That's when officers fired one shot hitting him in the leg.

Hoover fell to the ground and officers surrounded him.

Court papers showed police recovered a 22-caliber pistol at the scene in the 3000 block of NW 35 Street that Hoover had thrown to the ground.

It turns out Hoover is a convicted felon who had just been released from prison recently.

In 2014, he was charged in McClain County for having drugs and guns in his possession. That same year, he plead guilty to gun charges and an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison but only served two.