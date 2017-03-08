Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle In SW OKC

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on the southwest side of the metro, Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the crash near SW 45th St. and S. Walker Ave., just after 4 p.m. The identity of the victim is not known at this time, but police say the person might have been selling ice cream in the area at the time of the collision.

The condition and identity of the driver is not known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.