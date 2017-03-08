Legislation Vital To Proposed Entertainment Development Passes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Legislation Vital To Proposed Entertainment Development Passes

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A plan allowing Oklahoma moviegoers to enjoy an adult beverage during the show just got closer to becoming a reality.

The state House of Representatives passed a proposal allowing movie theaters to serve beer and mixed drinks Wednesday evening.

The legislation now goes to the Senate.

The bill’s passage is vital a massive entertainment development at the northeast corner of the Broadway Extension and Wilshire Boulevard.

Developer Randy Hogan is working with American Fidelity to transform the empty space with retail and office space, four to five restaurants, hotels and a movie theater.

“They can’t operate their model or operate without the change,” said Hogan about his possible anchor tenant Flix Brew House.

The Austin-based company brews and serves their own beer to moviegoers and has expressed interest in expanding to Oklahoma.

Hogan, who developed Bricktown, is also working on a possible bar inside the Harkin's Theater.

He thinks Oklahoma is ready for the freedom to have a drink during a flick and his project in northeast Oklahoma City is dependent on it.

“It just doesn't go anywhere without the theater concept,” said Hogan, who hopes to begin construction within a year.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
