Fire Departments From Across The State Battle Wildfires Raging In NW OK

HARPER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Logan County Task Force took News 9 on a ride-along as as they worked parts of the massive wildfire in northwest Oklahoma. 

Crews from Logan County were staged Wednesday in Harper County near Buffalo. The Guthrie fire chief said that part of the wildfire was well-contained on Tuesday. From the command center off Highway 183, they have been monitoring hot spots.  

The firefighters' job is to tackle those hot spots before they spread, and the question with each flare up is how to get through the rough terrain. 

The wildfire complex has already taken over more than 833,000 acres throughout Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. There are three wildfires in this complex: Starbuck, Selman, and the 283 fires.

On the Oklahoma side, about 350,000 acres are charred black. According to Oklahoma Forestry Services, Oklahoma leads the nation in largest wildfires this year. 

Firefighters are asking citizens to be aware of anything that can cause a wildfire. Until a rain storm comes through, the land will be dry and will catch fire easily. 

According to Oklahoma Forestry Services, the northwest Oklahoma complex is at 10 percent containment as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

