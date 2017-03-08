3.4 Magnitude Quake Rattles Woods County

A small earthquake was recorded in Woods County, Wednesday afternoon.

The 3.4 magnitude temblor struck at approximately 4:30 p.m., six miles to the south of the town of Waynoka, Okla., at a depth of just less than two miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.