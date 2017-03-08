Weak Storm System To Pass Through Wednesday Night - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Weak Storm System To Pass Through Wednesday Night

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A weak storm system is passing through but we will only notice a few clouds and a temporary wind shift to the north.

Temperatures will drop to the low 50's Wednesday night.

Expect partly cloudy skies Thursday with a breezy south wind. The fire threat will be high in Central Oklahoma.

There’s a slight chance of rain for Friday and Saturday. 

