TCU Routs Oklahoma 82-63 In Opening Round Of Big 12 Tourney

Baker Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.More >>
Baker Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins caught up with OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and his Ohio State counterpart Gene Smith before the highly anticipated matchup between the Sooners and Buckeyes.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins caught up with OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and his Ohio State counterpart Gene Smith before the highly anticipated matchup between the Sooners and Buckeyes.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Oklahoma moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll behind Alabama after the Sooners scored the most impressive victory of week two.More >>
Oklahoma moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll behind Alabama after the Sooners scored the most impressive victory of week two.More >>
Here's a look at the high school football games News 9 was at this weekend:More >>
Here's a look at the high school football games News 9 was at this weekend:More >>
Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys, 6-3, 6-0 in the U.S. Open final for her first Grand Slam title.More >>
Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys, 6-3, 6-0 in the U.S. Open final for her first Grand Slam title.More >>