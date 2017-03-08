Several Wildfires Flare Up In Rural Pottawatomie, Seminole Counties

Crews have been called to a cluster of wildfires, two in Pottawatomie County and two in Seminole County, east of the OKC metro, Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were first called out to a scene in the 42000 block of Turkey Hill Rd., near State Highway 18 and E. 1350 Rd. A little more than 150 acres of land has burned so far.

Later, another wildfire popped up in a marshy area just to the north of the town of Konawa, Okla. This fire was located in an area with virtually no structures and a lot of streams and ponds.

A third fire then ignited about two and a half miles southeast of the town of Maud, Okla., near 1310 Rd. and 3520 Rd.

Just after 4 p.m., a fourth fire sparked up along State Highway 9 (W. Walnut St.) and Corker Rd., about three miles west of the town of Tecumseh, Okla. A well house on the property was destroyed.

The causes for the fires have not yet been determined. No injuries have been reported.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.