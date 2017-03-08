Several Wildfires Flare Up In Rural Pottawatomie, Seminole Count - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Several Wildfires Flare Up In Rural Pottawatomie, Seminole Counties

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
ASHER, Oklahoma -

Crews have been called to a cluster of wildfires, two in Pottawatomie County and two in Seminole County, east of the OKC metro, Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were first called out to a scene in the 42000 block of Turkey Hill Rd., near State Highway 18 and E. 1350 Rd. A little more than 150 acres of land has burned so far.

Later, another wildfire popped up in a marshy area just to the north of the town of Konawa, Okla. This fire was located in an area with virtually no structures and a lot of streams and ponds. 

A third fire then ignited about two and a half miles southeast of the town of Maud, Okla., near 1310 Rd. and 3520 Rd.

Just after 4 p.m., a fourth fire sparked up along State Highway 9 (W. Walnut St.) and Corker Rd., about three miles west of the town of Tecumseh, Okla. A well house on the property was destroyed.

The causes for the fires have not yet been determined. No injuries have been reported.   

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
