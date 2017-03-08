New Oklahoma Attorney General Announces Staff Shake-Up

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is making some key staff changes in his office following the departure of his predecessor Scott Pruitt to take over as head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Hunter announced Wednesday that he has named Oklahoma Tax Commissioner Dawn Cash to serve as his first assistant attorney general. Cash will replace former First Assistant Cara Rodriguez, who is taking a position in private practice with Coffee & Associates. Cash is the former director of the tax policy division and senior deputy general counsel at the Tax Commission.

Hunter also announced that former broadcast journalist Terri Watkins is taking over as director of communications. Watkins worked previously for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Pruitt's former press secretary, Lincoln Ferguson, is joining Pruitt's staff at the EPA.