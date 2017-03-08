Metro Home Builder, 5 Others Indicted On Federal Charges

Six Oklahomans, including a prominent metro area home builder, were indicted in federal court on Wednesday for stealing and selling thousands of dollars’ worth of recreational and occupational vehicles across state lines.

Indictments from the U.S. Western District Court were initially filed Feb. 23, but were unsealed Wednesday morning.

Among the indicted were Dennis Lee, 44, the current owner of Richardson Homes, LLC., a large home building company based in Tuttle. Lee is charged with conspiracy to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce, aiding and abetting, possession of stolen property and a felon in possession of a firearm. Lee is facing up to 30 years in federal prison.

Also indicted was David Aduddell, 66. He was charged with possession of stolen property which crossed a state boundary and aiding and abetting. He is facing up to eight years in federal prison.

The four others -- Amanda Czermak, 35, Dakotah Henderson, 28, Dakota Epperly, 31, and Auston Slater, 29 -- are all facing a range of charges for their part in the theft ring which allegedly took place in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

CORRECTION: In an earlier version of this story, one of the defendants was incorrectly associated with a company that is not involved in this indictment. David A. Aduddell was incorrectly identified as co-owner of Aduddell Development. Neither David W. Aduddell, the actual owner of Aduddell Development, nor the company are associated with this indictment.