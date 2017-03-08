Cushing Police: Woman Arrested On Second-Degree Burglary Charge

A Cushing woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she tried to burglarize an unoccupied home.

Kotie Anderson, 34, was arrested on a complaint of second-degree burglary.

Officers said they received a call about a woman seen breaking into a home in the 1000 block of East Walnut St. When they arrived police said they saw Anderson exiting the home through a broken window.

Below the window, on the exterior of the home was a bag full of wood working tools as well as some other items, investigators said. Officers said they took Anderson into custody and she admitted that she did not know who the home belonged to, but claimed she hadn’t taken anything.

According to police, the owner of the home arrived and said the bag and tools outside the home belonged to him and had been taken from inside the house. Investigators said Anderson told them, “I don’t lie. Yes, I broke into the house, but I hadn’t taken anything yet.”