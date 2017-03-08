Mike McCarville, Former News 9 Assistant News Director, Oklahoma Journalist, Dies At 76

Mike McCarville, a former News 9 Assistant News Director and well known Oklahoma journalist has died after a long illness. He was 76.

McCarville was a long-time journalist and commentator. He provided content for The Daily Oklahoman, The Oklahoma Journal, The Oklahoma City Times, The Tulsa Tribune, The Norman Transcript and The Oklahoma Courier. His broadcast career included Assistant News Director for KWTV in the early 1970s.

McCarville often referred to himself as the “man with a face for radio.” KOSU, KGWA, KTOK and Sirius XM’s NRA News show all carried his show to his many listeners. He was the guy who “never had a bad day” on the radio. He was also the writer of the The McCarville Report blog which covered Oklahoma politics.

McCarville is survived by his wife Ann, as well as his children, grand-children, and great grand-children.