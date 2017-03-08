89-Year-Old Oklahoma City Man Found, Silver Alert Canceled

Oklahoma City police said they have found a missing 89-year-old man safe and sound. A Silver Alert has been canceled.

Authorities were looking for Chester Cotton who they believe is on foot. Police said Cotton walked away from his assisted living facility in the 4800 block of Northwest 23 St. near North Ann Arbor Ave.

Cotton was last seen at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. He is thought to be wearing Khaki pants and a blue button down shirt.