U.S. Mayors "Seriously Concerned" Over GOP Healthcare Plan

House Republicans' new plan to repeal and replace Obamacare is getting both praise and criticism from both sides of the aisle and now non-partisan group led by Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett has come out in opposition to it.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors says they were left in the dark on the financial impact of the plan because the plan hasn't been scored by the Congressional Budget Office.

They say "the bill slashes state funding for Medicaid and states will be forced to end coverage and eliminate health care services for low-income seniors, people with disabilities, children, and working families."

While the mayor is president of the conference, his chief of staff told me that the mayor was not involved in the subcommittee that released this statement. When asked if the mayor has developed his own opinion on the proposed plan, News 9 was told he has not.

The latest numbers show over 819,000 Oklahomans are on Sooner Care and at least 140,000 are on Obamacare. Each one will be impacted by the debate now underway at the national and local level.

