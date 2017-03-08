Ways To Donate To Help NW OK Wildfire Victims

Many people lost their homes and livelihoods in recent wildfires and several local groups are stepping up to help.

Texas County 4-H is looking to do a hay drive to help ranchers in Harper County feed cows and calves that survived the fires. Tom Fanning is in the process of setting up distribution points at Buffalo Feeders, Tyree Ag and the May Co-op.

They say they have started a list of people who have hay to donate, need hay & can haul hay here to the Harper County OSU Extension Office. If you can help with or are in need of any services, please contact the office at 580-735-2252.

Western Equipment Woodward also has a hay donation drop off at their dealership to help those impacted. You can reach General Manager Caleb Zook for more information at 580-254-0080.