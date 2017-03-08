Fires Keep Burning Out West, More Firefighters Travel To Help

Firefighters continue to monitor hot spots as more than 830,000 acres of northwestern Oklahoma prairie burned over the last couple of days.

The wildfire has already claimed the life of two Oklahomans, Corey Holt and Cade Koch.

Central Oklahoma is stepping up to help affected areas of the state. The Luther Fire Department is sending two firefighters with a brush truck as part of the Oklahoma County Wildland Taskforce. Also heading that way are crews from Del City, Midwest City, Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Harrah.

Governor Mary Fallin has issued a state of emergency in 22 counties which should help with resources.

There are also several large wildfires still burning this morning in surrounding states and some of them even turned deadly.

In Kansas, firefighters have been battling flames burning since late Saturday. They believe to have it almost under control so they allowed people who were evacuated to go back home but at least eight homes were destroyed.

In the Texas panhandle, four people died, including two young ranch hands, Cody Crockett and Sydney Wallace. Officials say they were believed to be going back to try and save cattle along with a third victim, Sloan Everett. Two died from burns and one from smoke inhalation. This fire is believed to have burned over 500,000 acres.