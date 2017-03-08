MWC Chase Suspect Tries To Trick Police While In His Underwear

A man was arrested in Midwest City after he thought he lost police in a chase but, actually, they were just playing possum.

Oklahoma City Police initially tried to pull over Manuel Juarez Jr., 30, for a broken light but he didn't feel like sticking around. Juarez took off, leading police on a zigzagging course on over I-40, I-235, and Hefner Parkway, as well as neighborhood streets between the latter two roads. He reached speeds near 100 mph and turned his headlights off in an attempt to disguise himself. He pulled back onto I-235 and headed for Midwest City but got on the wrong way, driving south in the northbound lanes. That's when police pulled back for safety reasons and called in the chopper.

Juarez thought he got away with it so he drove to his girlfriend's home in Midwest City. His girlfriend was not home at the time so he broke a window and crawled in.

Little did he know, though, the police chopper was tracking him the entire time.

When police knocked on the door, he answered the door in his underwear and told the police he had been sleeping. He was promptly arrested.

Juarez cut his hand on the window glass pretty badly and went to the hospital to be treated before going to jail. He said he ran because he had warrants out.