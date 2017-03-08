MWC Chase Suspect Tries To Trick Police While In His Underwear - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

MWC Chase Suspect Tries To Trick Police While In His Underwear

Posted: Updated:
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

A man was arrested in Midwest City after he thought he lost police in a chase but, actually, they were just playing possum.

Oklahoma City Police initially tried to pull over Manuel Juarez Jr., 30, for a broken light but he didn't feel like sticking around. Juarez took off, leading police on a zigzagging course on over I-40, I-235, and Hefner Parkway, as well as neighborhood streets between the latter two roads. He reached speeds near 100 mph and turned his headlights off in an attempt to disguise himself. He pulled back onto I-235 and headed for Midwest City but got on the wrong way, driving south in the northbound lanes. That's when police pulled back for safety reasons and called in the chopper.

Juarez thought he got away with it so he drove to his girlfriend's home in Midwest City. His girlfriend was not home at the time so he broke a window and crawled in.

Little did he know, though, the police chopper was tracking him the entire time.

When police knocked on the door, he answered the door in his underwear and told the police he had been sleeping. He was promptly arrested.

Juarez cut his hand on the window glass pretty badly and went to the hospital to be treated before going to jail. He said he ran because he had warrants out.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.