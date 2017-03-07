My 2 Cents: Drone Regulation Bill Making Its Way Through Senate - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Drone Regulation Bill Making Its Way Through Senate

State Senator Ralph Shortey isn't afraid to stir things up, and he's done it again.

His Senate Bill 660 would protect homeowners who damage or destroy a drone flying over their property.

I wasn't aware that it was becoming that big of a problem. He says it is. We hardly ever hear complaints about it.

But they're getting so cheap to buy -- even with cameras on them -- that roofing companies, utilities, realtors and a lot of others needing an aerial view are using them to assess property and buildings in neighborhoods.

Shortey said when they become intrusive, when they cross into your home's airspace and you don't want them there you should be able to knock them out of the sky without being held liable.  

Federal law says it's illegal to shoot down a drone, and Shortey's bill, which has passed committee, doesn't specify how a drone can be knocked out of the sky.

The bottom line is you don't control the airspace over your home, the FAA does, but Shortey said you should up to a certain point to protect your privacy.

I'll be curious to hear what you think.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.

