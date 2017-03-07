Massive Tree Topples Over In Shawnee Storm - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Massive Tree Topples Over In Shawnee Storm

SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -

A massive tree toppled over Monday night in Shawnee as a storm brought powerful winds through the area.

Neighbors on the 700 block of Wood Street said the 50+ year old oak tree came crashing down over two vehicles.

The Honda Accord parked in the driveway of the home was completely destroyed, and the resident said another vehicle was damaged by the tree, too.

City of Shawnee crews cleaned up the debris that stretched out into the street Tuesday morning.

The resident expects a visit from his insurance adjuster Wednesday to figure out how the incident will be handled.

