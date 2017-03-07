Yukon Residents Vote Against Sports Park Bond

Yukon residents overwhelmingly voted against a sports park bond Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results.

According to results, 73 percent of voters voted against the $18 million sports park bond that would have have built a Yukon sports complex at the corner of Frisco Road and Route 66.

Some residents did not like the bond because it would raise property taxes rather than sales taxes.

The City of Yukon purchased the land. If the bond passed, the city planned to use $3 million of the bond to pay off the land investment.

Since the bond was voted down, the land remains the property of Yukon.