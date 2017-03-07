Two OKC Men Wrestle Intruder Until Police Arrive To Arrest Him

Two Oklahoma City men manage to wrestle a masked intruder to the ground until police could arrive and take him to jail, police reported.

Police said the incident happened Monday morning at a home near NW 11 Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to the police report, the roommates said the intruder somehow broke into their home while they were asleep.

Police identified the intruder as Robert Stone, 57, of Oklahoma City. Stone was booked into jail early Monday morning, but is currently out on a $16,000 bond.

That has one of the men who wrestled him to the ground very worried.

“Oh, really that fast -- oh my, gosh,” said Luis Torres after News 9 told him Stone was currently out of jail.

Torres said he and his roommate were asleep Monday morning when they woke up and discovered a masked man inside their home.

“So when my friend said hey what are you doing he ran to the back,” said Torres.

During the 911 call obtained by News 9, Torres and his roommate struggle with stranger as they wait for police to arrive.

Torres said they all ended up in a standoff in the back of the house.

“We push him to the laundry room and we kept him there for like five minutes,” said Torres.

Torres said the intruder swung a metal pole at him but missed. However, he did manage to chip his roommate's tooth.

“The guy grabs a bucket and he pushed it in his mouth while we tried to keep him down,” said Torres.

When police arrived, they found Stone was wearing a black rag covering his face, dark clothes and black gloves and took him into custody. Turns out, it’s not his first time behind bars.

Though Torres admits this neighborhood has seen its share of crime and vandalism, they've never encountered anything this brazen or bold in the eight years they've lived here.

“I think we have to move somewhere else,” said Torres.