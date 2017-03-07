Teenager, 16, Reported Missing After Arcadia Visit

Authorities are on the lookout for a missing teen, last seen Sunday at a relative’s home in Arcadia, Okla.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Chase Meyers is a student at the Thunderbird Youth Academy in Pryor, Okla., and was in Arcadia visiting family during a weekend pass from the military school.

According to the sheriff’s office, Meyers left the home in the afternoon on Sunday and has not been seen since. He was last described as wearing a hoodie, jeans, black shoes, a “Browning” ball cap, and carrying a camouflage backpack.

Investigators say Meyers has family in Sand Springs, Okla. and friends in Terlton, Okla. and could be on his way back to the Tulsa area.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.