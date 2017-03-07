Crews Douse Wildfire Southwest Of Stillwater - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Crews Douse Wildfire Southwest Of Stillwater

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Crews have successfully extinguished a small wildfire that flared up just to the southwest of Stillwater, Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the area between the towns of Coyle and Perkins, and just north of State Highway 33.

The fire was small and located in a rural area. Crews were able to quickly get it under control. No structures were damaged and no injuries have been reported. A cause has not yet been determined.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mayfield Leads Sooners Past Ohio State 31-16

    Mayfield Leads Sooners Past Ohio State 31-16

    After dismantling Ohio State on the road Saturday night, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield sprinted around the field waving a Sooners flag before stopping to emphatically plant it in the middle of the huge block "O'' at midfield as his teammates cheered. Mayfield figured he owed it to the Buckeyes, who beat up the Sooners in Norman last year and then stuck around to embarrass them by singing the Ohio State alma mater on the field. This time, Mayfield flipped the script, lookin...More >>
    After dismantling Ohio State on the road Saturday night, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield sprinted around the field waving a Sooners flag before stopping to emphatically plant it in the middle of the huge block "O'' at midfield as his teammates cheered. Mayfield figured he owed it to the Buckeyes, who beat up the Sooners in Norman last year and then stuck around to embarrass them by singing the Ohio State alma mater on the field. This time, Mayfield flipped the script, lookin...More >>

  • Marine On Cross-Country Mission Gives Back To OKC’s Special Needs Athletes

    Marine On Cross-Country Mission Gives Back To OKC’s Special Needs Athletes

    A Marine captain is running across the country to help local children with special needs along the way.

    More >>

    A Marine captain is running across the country to help local children with special needs along the way.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.