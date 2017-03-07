Crews Douse Wildfire Southwest Of Stillwater

Crews have successfully extinguished a small wildfire that flared up just to the southwest of Stillwater, Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the area between the towns of Coyle and Perkins, and just north of State Highway 33.

The fire was small and located in a rural area. Crews were able to quickly get it under control. No structures were damaged and no injuries have been reported. A cause has not yet been determined.