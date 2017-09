Oklahoma City police say two men fought with a masked intruder and held him until officers arrived early Monday morning.

Robert Stone, 57, was arrested on charges of assault and battery, assault while masked and burglary.

According to officers, Stone broke into a home in the 2200 block of Northwest 11th St. and attempted to steal a pair of jeans with a wallet in it containing several hundred dollars. During the attempted robbery one of the residents of the home woke up and confronted Stone, investigators said.

Officers said the home’s occupants were able to detain Stone until they arrived.