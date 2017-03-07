2 Earthquakes Shake Residents Near Jefferson Tuesday Morning

Two earthquakes Tuesday morning shook residents near Jefferson.

The first, a 3.1-magnitude at 10:03 a.m., and the second was a 3.5-magnitude quake at 10:06 a.m.

Both epicenters were 6 miles east-southeast of Jefferson, 7 miles east-northeast of Pond Creek, 7 miles west of Lamont and 71 miles south-southwest of Wichita.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

