A Look At Some Of Today's Elections

Voters across the state today will have the chance to decide on school bond issues.

Central Oklahoma will be voting today on bond propositions worth several million dollars. Noble, Cushing, Pauls Valley, Blackwell, Strother, Oak Grove, and Deer Creek-Lamont all have propositions up for vote today on school issues.

Many participating school districts plan on using the money for campus upgrades and transportation equipment. In two different propositions, Noble is asking for $31 million in bond funding.

A big project everyone has their eye on is the Yukon Sports Park at Hwy 66 & Frisco Road. Voters will decide if they'd like an $18 million dollar bond to complete that project.

There is also a House of Representatives special election today for state House district 28 in Pottawotamie County.