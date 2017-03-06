Wildfires Burn NW OK Into Kansas, Prompt Evacuations

Multiple wildfires in northwest Oklahoma are prompting evacuations of multiple towns, authorities told News 9 StormTracker Marty Logan.

The Woodward County emergency manager said the residents in Buffalo, Laverne and north central Woodward County are being evacuated. The City of Woodward is currently safe but residents are asked to monitor conditions in case there is a change of wind direction.

About 7:30 p.m., an evacuation warning was issued for the town of Fort Supply. Residents are asked to go to a shelter at the Pioneer Room, 1212 9th Street, in Woodward.

Two families are in the Red Cross shelter at the Pioneer Room, the organization reported shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The prison at Fort Supply was not included in the evacuation warning but the department of corrections said they are monitoring the situation.

Another shelter was set up at Fairview Church in Beaver County for those displaced by the fire.

Evacuation shelter is available at Fairview Church for any affected by fires this evening. — Beaver County OK EM (@BeaverOKEM) March 7, 2017

About 8 p.m., an evacuation order was issued for the area of Boiling Springs State Park.

If your home is affected by #okwildfires, report it to #RedCross volunteers @ Pioneer Room evacuation center or call 580-256-3828. #okwx — Red Cross Oklahoma (@RedCrossOK) March 7, 2017

Multiple fires were reported near Laverne and Buffalo, the Harper County emergency manager reported. The Laverne fire moved into Woodward County, and the fire line is about 25 miles in length. The Freedom, Dacoma and Greenleaf fire departments from Woods County responded to the fire. Major and Custer counties also sent task forces to assist with Harper and Woodward county fires.

A fire in Beaver County east of Forgan has reportedly burned more than 10,000 acres in Oklahoma and more than 40,000 acres in Kansas, the the state emergency management department reported.

At least nine homes were lost due to the fire in Laverne and Woodward County, Logan said. At least 200 heads of cattle were lost as well.

