Reports Reveal Background Of Man Shot By Police In SE OKC

Monday morning, Oklahoma City Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a confrontation with law enforcement officers, Saturday morning.

It happened at the end of a high-speed chase involving Oklahoma City Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Police identify the deceased as George Lee Seeton, 38, of Oklahoma City and they say he was in a stolen truck.

Capt. Paco Balderrama with the Oklahoma City Police Department says they will be releasing both the dashcam video and the body camera video in the coming days that will reveal exactly what happened in the minutes preceding and during the deadly shooting.

News 9 talked with the owner of the stolen truck that Seeton was caught driving.

“We're very surprised, just glad to have it back really,” said Hugh McDonald.

He and his wife live only a few blocks away from where their truck was found wrecked, and could not believe it had been used in the middle of a high-speed chase and shooting with troopers and police.

“And it had been driven a hundred miles an hour I didn't know my truck could go a hundred miles an hour as old as it is but evidently it does,” said McDonald.

McDonald says he and his wife had driven their Old Chevy Silverado to the Home Depot near I-240 and Shields on the morning of February 22. But when they came out just a few minutes later, their truck was gone.

“It is a strange thing to have it happen to us it doesn't seem real,” said McDonald.

News 9 checked and Seeton has an extensive criminal background and has been convicted several times before for drugs, criminal trespassing, kidnapping and stealing cars. In fact the McDonalds say this is the third time their truck has been stolen.

“It’s hard to hold onto,” said McDonald.

Oklahoma City Police say a trooper spotted the stolen truck had a tag light out and tried to pull over Seeton near I-240 and Air Depot Saturday morning, but he sped off.

Seeton ended up crashing into a yard near SE 32nd and Kelley. But police say instead of giving up, he put the truck in reverse and drove right towards the officer and trooper who were out of their cars and had their guns drawn. They fired several shots, hitting Seeton, who died at the scene.

The McDonalds say they didn’t even recognize it was their truck they were seeing on news reports because it had been painted black and had a paper tag.

“It had been repainted, the running board stripped off of it and the camper shell gone” said McDonald.

Both the officer and trooper involved have been placed on routine administrative leave while police continue their investigation. They are identified as Officer Jarrod Jackson, who has been with the Oklahoma City Police Department for two years and Trooper Mike Moler, who is a 20-year veteran with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.