Stillwater Police Search For Triple Shooting Suspects

Stillwater police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects in this weekend’s triple shooting that killed one man.

Rodriguez Johnson, 20, and Shakeem Carter, 23, are wanted in connection with the shooting that killed Chris Peck. Peck’s family is upset police did not release the suspects’ names sooner.

Eyewitness accounts identified Carter and Johnson as the suspects in this case as soon as it happened on Saturday, but police did not announce their names until Monday afternoon. Peck's family now fears the two men have had enough time to escape the Stillwater area.

“That’s stuff you see in movies, not real life. That’s not supposed to happen to you,” said Elisa Prather, the girlfriend of Peck’s brother Shane Taff.

Taff is seeking justice and answers into his little brother's death.

“Stillwater is not that big of a town, so we want to know where these people are and their side of the story if they want to give it, but Chris is gone so he doesn’t have a voice anymore,” ?Prather said.

As they grieve, Kaylee Mullins and her roommate LeeAnn Dotter are packing up their belongings to leave the house they moved into in January, which now reminds them of tragedy. Both are recovering from multiple bullet wounds themselves, but Peck, their childhood friend, did not survive Saturday's attack.

“He was always the class clown. He always had everybody laughing. He made his presence known everywhere he went. He had a really bright soul,” Mullins told News 9 on Sunday after she was released from the hospital.

Mullins told News 9 that Shakeem Carter was hanging out with the three friends Saturday when he asked Rodriguez Johnson to come to the house. Within minutes of arriving, Mullins said Johnson opened fire.

"Not knowing the situation and how exactly it went, if Chris knew that one of the guys was carrying a gun and if he felt threatened, then he would have defended himself,” Taff said.

The police affidavit released Monday afternoon showed Peck had a duffle bag of marijuana at the house after a drug deal fell through. The report said Carter found out about the marijuana and recruited Johnson to help him steal it.

Peck's family is now using social media to search for the suspects and to raise money for funeral costs.

“The community is definitely helping out,” said Taff. “Everybody is sharing and that’s just what we need.”

Carter and Johnson are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171 or the TIPS line at 405-372-8327.