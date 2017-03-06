Cold Front To Push Through Monday Night

Showers and storms will likely form out ahead of a cold front, east of Interstate 35 later Monday evening. There is a moderate threat these storms become severe in northeast Oklahoma.

The cold front will push through Monday night and our wind will shift to the northwest. Temperatures to drop to the low 40s.

The wind won't be nearly as strong Tuesday. Temperatures will cool into the upper 60s for highs under sunny skies.

We warm back into the 70s on Wednesday.