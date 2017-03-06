Crews Respond To Train Derailment In Grady Co.

Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment Monday in Grady County.

The derailment happened in the 2700 block of County Street 2760, northeast of Cement. About 17 train cars derailed. It is unclear what caused the derailment.

The derailment has prompted troopers to shut down the roadway at 1400/2757.

No injuries were reported.

