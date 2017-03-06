Warrants Issued For Suspects In Deadly Stillwater Shooting

Stillwater police have issued two arrest warrants for felony first-degree murder in a weekend shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Officers are looking for Shakeem Rachid Carter, 23, a black man, weighing about 160 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall as well as Rodriguez Cortez Johnson, 20, a black man, weighing about 180 pounds and 6 feet tall. Investigators say both men are Stillwater residents.

Authorities say the men are wanted in connection with a Saturday shooting in the 200 block of West 3rd St. that occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Officers said they received a 911 call and found three victims with gunshot wounds.

Christian Thomas Peck, 21, was flown to a Tulsa Trauma Center where he later died, detectives said. Kaylee Mullins, 20, and Leeann Dotter, 20, were treated and have since been released from a local hospital, according to police.

Carter and Johnson are wanted on felony first-degree murder warrants and Johnson is also facing two counts of shooting with intent to kill, officers said. Police said both men should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171 or the TIPS line at 405-372-8327.