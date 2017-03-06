Large Wildfire Spreads From Logan County Into Payne County

Crews are starting to get a handle on a large wildfire, that first started in Logan County and spread north into Payne County, Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were originally called out to battle the blaze near W. 80th St. and Vassor Rd. (N. 3220 Rd.), just to the north of Langston and Coyle. It then advanced north toward W. 56th St. and Meridian Rd.

Firefighters out of Guthrie, Stillwater, Perkins, Coyle and Mulhall are on the scene. Sustained winds out of the south at 30 mils per hour, and gusts of more than 45 miles per hour, fueled the fire forward.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries have been reported.

No National Guard helicopters are available today to conduct air drops. However, the Oklahoma Forestry Service (OFS) sent in air support. Approximately 390 acres of land has burned so far.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.