The Washita County Sheriff’s Office said it has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate a suspicious death on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said they found a badly burned body was inside a burned vehicle about six miles west of Cordell. OSBI special agents said they processed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to positively identify the victim and to determine the cause and manner of death. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating.