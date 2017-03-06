Suspect, Officers Identified From Deadly Weekend Shooting In SE - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect, Officers Identified From Deadly Weekend Shooting In SE OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
The suspect and police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in southeast Oklahoma City have now been identified.
George Seeton, 38, was shot and killed following a high-speed chase in southeast OKC on Saturday.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The suspect and police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in southeast Oklahoma City have now been identified.

It happened Saturday, just before 7 a.m. According to police, OHP trooper Mike Moler attempted to pull over a stolen pickup near I-240 and S. Air Depot Blvd. The suspect, now identified as 38-year-old George Seeton, refused to stop and a chase ensued.

Oklahoma City Police officer Jarrod Jackson joined the chase near SE 44th St. and S. Eastern Ave. The chase continued for a short while, reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour, before Seeton crashed out in the front yard of a home near SE 32nd Sr. and S. Kelley Ave.

Moler and Jackson exited their cruisers and attempted to arrest Seeton. According to the report, Seeton did not comply with the officers’ commands, threw his vehicle in reverse and charged in their direction. Both officers then opened fire, striking Seeton. The pickup came to a stop after colliding with Jackson’s police cruiser.

Seeton was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither Jackson nor Moler was injured during the chase and shooting.

