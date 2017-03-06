Average OKC Gas Prices Barely Fall, Still Lower Than Nation - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Average OKC Gas Prices Barely Fall, Still Lower Than Nation

Posted: Updated:
AP photo AP photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Average gas prices in Oklahoma City are down by two and a half cents per gallon while the national average increased nearly two and a half percent.

Oklahoma City sits at $2.07 per gallon with the state average at $2.08 and the national average at $2.31. Oklahoma prices now are about 38 cents higher than the same day a year ago.

The national average has increased five cents per gallon during the last month and is nearly 50 cents higher than a year ago.

Some local gas stations are reporting prices as low as $1.85 per gallon.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
