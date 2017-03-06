Average OKC Gas Prices Barely Fall, Still Lower Than Nation

Average gas prices in Oklahoma City are down by two and a half cents per gallon while the national average increased nearly two and a half percent.

Oklahoma City sits at $2.07 per gallon with the state average at $2.08 and the national average at $2.31. Oklahoma prices now are about 38 cents higher than the same day a year ago.

The national average has increased five cents per gallon during the last month and is nearly 50 cents higher than a year ago.

Some local gas stations are reporting prices as low as $1.85 per gallon.