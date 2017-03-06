Stillwater PD Investigating Weekend Triple Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Stillwater PD Investigating Weekend Triple Shooting

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Stillwater Police are still looking for the gunmen responsible for a triple-shooting that left one man dead.

The presumed target, according to friends, 21-year-old Chris Peck, was killed during an attempted robbery. Kaylee Mullins and Leeann Dotter, both 20, were injured. Mullins was shot twice in the head.

The two said they were hanging out with a couple of guys when gunshots suddenly rang out. The women had been living in the home since January. Police say at least two suspects opened fired at a house Saturday night.

Mullins and Dotter have been released from the hospital.

While one of the victims did recognize the gunmen, Stillwater PD has yet to release their identities.

