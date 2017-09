Police are still collecting details in a case where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder in a home near SE 37th & Sunnylane.

Police confirm the man shot was the intruder but they are not calling this a home invasion. They believe man was drunk, may have been looking for a woman, and aggressively opened the door.

The homeowner called 911 and administered CPR until paramedics arrived. The intruder eventually died in the hospital.

The homeowner was not arrested but did check in to a hospital this weekend due to injuries he got during the scuffle.