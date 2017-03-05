Thunder Drop Third Straight In Blowout Loss To Mavericks - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Drop Third Straight In Blowout Loss To Mavericks

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
DALLAS -

The Thunder dropped its third consecutive game with a 104-89 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday night.

Dallas (26-36) has now won four of its last five games while the Thunder (35-28) has lost seven consecutive road games, the most since 2009.

Dallas set the tone early on by shooting 57 percent from the field in the opening frame, then held the Thunder scoreless for the first three minutes of the second quarter as the Mavs began to separate from OKC. With Seth Curry taking advantage of the lackluster Thunder defense, the Mavs closed the first half on a 14-6 run to take a 10-point lead at intermission.

If OKC’s dry spell to start the second quarter wasn’t bad enough, the start to the third was even worse. Thanks to little or no offensive flow, the Thunder failed to make a field goal until the 5:23 mark of the quarter as things began to fall apart completely.

Dallas led by 24 points with 4:05 left in the third before the Thunder began to cut into the Mavs’ lead, but ultimately OKC never got closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

Russell Westbrook finished with 29 points, six rebounds and five assists, but made only 33-percent (8-24) of his shot attempts. Steven Adams added 19 points while Enes Kanter scored 15 points off the bench. No other Thunder player scored more than six points while the team made only 2-of-22 3-point attempts.

Curry led Dallas with 22 points while Dirk Nowitzki added 18 points and Harrison Barnes scored 17 of his own. The Mavericks shot 48.8 percent from the field and won in blowout fashion despite shooting 14 less free throws than the Thunder.

The Thunder will be back in action on Tuesday when it hosts the Trailblazers.  

