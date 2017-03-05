Superheroes Make A Stop At The Chesapeake Arena

The Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship just wrapped up at the Chesapeake Arena.

Off the court, fans were greeted by Batman, Batgirl and the only street legal Batmobile.

Conference officials said they brought the Heroes 4 Higher group back this year because it was such a success last year.

"The message of hope and perseverance and just strength and peace. It just makes you want to embody that and share that message to others," Big 12 Conference Associate Commissioner Dayna Scherf said. "It kinda makes us all superheroes."