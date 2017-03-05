WVU Women Upset No. 19 OU In Big 12 Tournament - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

WVU Women Upset No. 19 OU In Big 12 Tournament

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Tynice Martin scored 21 points, Teana Muldrow added 19 with eight rebounds and West Virginia beat No. 19 Oklahoma 82-58 in the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Saturday night.

Related: Trio Of Sooners Make All-Big 12 Teams

Katrina Pardee had 13 points, Lanay Montgomery scored 12 and Chania Ray had 10 assists for No. 6 seed West Virginia (21-10). The Mountaineers will play second-seeded Texas in the semifinals on Sunday.

Pardee and Montgomery each scored six points during a 12-0 run to open the game and West Virginia never trailed. Third-seeded Oklahoma committed three turnovers during that stretch and missed its first seven field-goal attempts before a layup by Vionise Pierre-Louis made it 12-4 with 5:08 left in the quarter. Martin answered with a jumper and, after another bucket by Pierre-Louis, Muldrow made back-to-back layups to make it 18-6 and the Mountaineers led by double figures the rest of the way.

Maddie Manning scored 14 and Pierre-Louis added 10 for Oklahoma (22-9).

WVU led by as many as 27 points in the first half and a 3-point play by Ray made it 70-33 at the end of the third quarter.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.