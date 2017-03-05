Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Dallas

Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is racking up the air miles as the Thunder continues its road trip in Dallas on Sunday night against the Mavericks. Steve will be inside of American Airlines Arena tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Game Over! Mavs 104 Thunder 89 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 6, 2017

Carlisle gets more out of less than any NBA coach. #Thunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 6, 2017

OKC struggling with jump shots and only 2/17 from behind the arc. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 6, 2017

Mavs 88 Thunder 71 after three, Russ-29pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 6, 2017

Mark Cuban on the court yelling at refs. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 6, 2017

Russ blocks Barnes to the ground, getting uglier here. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 6, 2017

T on Russ, after called for the charge, OKC needs a do over on this quarter. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 6, 2017

Mavs 60 Thunder 50 Half, Dallas shooting 62%, the other Curry has 15pts, Kanter leads OKC with 15pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 6, 2017

Phantom #Thunder D has them staring at possible 3rd straight road L when sweeping the 3 seemed more likely. A lot of time, but need D @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 6, 2017

Kanter has made his last six shots, after starting 0-5. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 6, 2017

OKC hasn't scored yet in the 2nd, misses from Gibson, Enes, Norris, Doug, Enes, then Kanter was denied inside. Mavs up 34-27 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 6, 2017

Odds before season you'd see Kanter w a lineup joining him of Norris Cole, Doug McDermott, Taj & Abrines? 10,000 to 1. @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 6, 2017

Is Cuban keeping rebounding stats in Dallas? Officially, he has 1. I have him w 4. Hope owner doesn't keep score. @news9 @okcthunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 6, 2017

Mavs 28 Thunder 27 after one, Russ already has 14 on Cuban's squad #superstar #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 6, 2017

The Mavs looked like statues, sweet moves for two from Russ. OKC back up 20-18 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 6, 2017

Keep attacking inside with Adams #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 6, 2017

I would say Adams is ready, back to back hook shots over Dirk. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 6, 2017

Adams is looking to finish up strong in Dallas tonight. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/TjBbD9Q5Sh — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 5, 2017

Wes Matthews will play tonight, Carlisle says it's time to get him out there. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) March 5, 2017