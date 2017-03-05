OSU's Evans, Carroll & Forte Earn All-Big 12 Honors

Oklahoma State sophomore Jawun Evans was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, while junior Jeffrey Carroll and senior Phil Forte III picked up second team and honorable mention honors, respectively, the league announced on Sunday.

The Cowboys are one of four teams (Kansas, Baylor, Iowa State) with three all-conference selections.

Evans had a tremendous season as the Pokes' point guard, with 18.7 points and a league-high 6.3 assists per game. Not only is he one of the better playmakers in the nation, but Evans averaged 1.9 steals per game. Evans joins Baylor's Johnathan Motley, Iowa State's Monte Morris, KU's Josh Jackson and Frank Mason III on the first team.

Carroll has been one of the most consistent players for Brad Underwood's team this season, averaging 17.3 points and six rebounds per game while hitting 53.8 percent of his shots from the field. Carroll has scored at least 20 points in 14 games this season while knocking down 43.8 percent of his shots from behind the arc. Carroll joins Iowa State's Naz Mitrou-Long, KU's Devonte' Graham, TCU's Vladamir Brodziansky and West Virginia's Jevon Carter on the second team.

A fifth-year senior, Forte is OSU's all-time 3-point leader with 326 makes in 133 games as a Cowboy. Forte is averaging13.4 points this season while hitting 42.3 percent of his 3-pointers and 95.2 percent of his free throws.

Oklahoma State will be back in action on Thursday in Kansas City when the Cowboys take on Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament.