OU's Kam McGusty Picks Up Multiple Honors From Big 12 Conference

After an outstanding true freshman season, Oklahoma's Kameron McGusty was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention and a member of the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team for the 2016-17 season, the conference announced Sunday.

Related: McGusty's Big Game Lifts Sooners To Win Over TCU

The conference honors make McGusty the most decorated Sooner freshman of the Lon Kruger era after averaging 14.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, one steal and 0.9 assists during Big 12 play. Not only did McGusty take on a bigger role as the season went on, but he showed the ability to create his own shot and looks capable of becoming an elite scorer in this league.

His freshman season included a streak of 15 consecutive games of double-digit scoring while also earning Phillips 66 Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors for his performance in OU's games against Kansas (Feb. 27) and TCU (March 4). He averaged 18 points per game over that span and tallied a career-high-tying 22 points in OU's win over TCU.

McGusty's Sooners will be back in action on Wednesday in Kansas City when nine-seeded Oklahoma takes on the eighth-seeded Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Tournament.