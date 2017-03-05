One Dead, Two Injured In Stillwater Shooting

One person is dead after three people were shot Saturday night in a Stillwater home, police reported.

Stillwater police said they responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of W. 3rd Avenue after a distraught caller asked for an ambulance, stating a body was found. Upon arrival, officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Christian Thomas Peck , 21, of Stillwater, died as a result of his injuries Sunday afternoon.

Kaylee Mullins , 20, and LeeAnn Dotter , 20, both of Stillwater, were treated and released from hospitals. Mullins was shot twice in the head and once in the shoulder, and Dotter was shot in the hands as she tried to protect her face.

Mullins told News 9 she and Dotter just moved into the house in January, and she thinks the attack was an attempted robbery. Peck, Mullins’s childhood friend, was shot five times and died, and she thinks he was the intended target of the robbery.

The Mullins family consider themselves lucky, as their daughter is walking and talking, despite being shot twice in the head. Those wounds are an eighth of an inch away from a different outcome.

Still in disbelief, Mullins is putting together the pieces of what led to the shooting.

“One of the guys was already here hanging out with my roommate and then he invited his friend over, and then within two to three minutes of his friend being there, a gun started going off,” she said.

Mullins said she does not know the two men well, but knows who they are, and she remembers seeing them run out the back of the house after the shooting.

Mullins thinks the men wanted to rob Peck, but she does not know why.

“He had a really bright soul,” she said. “It’s a shame to see it gone so soon like that from two negligent people who obviously don’t care about how gracious and precious life is.”

A freshman nursing student at North Oklahoma College, Mullins' experience now makes her want to help others that much more.

“It kind of almost made me want to be an EMT, too, because being the first person to impact somebody’s life and the fact of saving somebody’s life, that’s really big,” she said.

Stillwater police have not yet named the suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked call the Stillwater Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 405-372-4171 or call the tip line at 405-372-8327.