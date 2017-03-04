OSU Hoops: Cowboys Fall To No. 1 Kansas Despite Carroll's Career - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU Hoops: Cowboys Fall To No. 1 Kansas Despite Carroll's Career-High

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
STILLWATER -

Frank Mason III tallied 27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to lead No. 1 Kansas to a 90-85 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday evening.

This is KU's first win in Stillwater since 2013 while the Cowboys have now lost back-to-back games after winning 10 of 11.

It looked as if the Jayhawks were running away with the game early on after a Carlton Bragg Jr. jumper put KU up 42-30, but the Cowboys were locked and loaded with a much-needed response. With the help of a sold-out Gallagher Iba Arena, OSU closed the first half on a 10-1 run to get within 43-40 at intermission while snatching some of the momentum.

The Cowboys opened the second half on a 7-3 run to take their first lead of the game, but KU quickly went back on top thanks to Mason. Whether he was finishing at the rim, swishing 3-pointers, or simply finding an open teammate, Mason was in takeover mode for the Jayhawks.

After Phil Forte III sank a deep 3-pointer to tie the game at 55-55, Mason responded with a money ball of his own and finished off a 9-2 run with a layup to put KU up 64-57.

Anytime it looked like the Pokes would surge ahead down the stretch, it was Mason who had the answer. Mason either scored or assisted on nine of KU’s final 11 points as the Jayhawks finish the regular season with a 28-3 record.

Jeffrey Carroll finished with a career-high 27 points while Jawun Evans played a great game with 22 points and a whopping 15 assists. Forte added 13 points and three steals in his final game inside of GIA.

Projected NBA lottery pick, Josh Jackson, finished with 17 points for the Jayhawks on an efficient 8-for-11 from the field while Devonte’ Graham added 13 points and four assists.

Oklahoma State will be back in action on Thursday at 11:30 p.m. when the Pokes take on Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament. 

