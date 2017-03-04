Hundreds Gathered At State Capitol To Support President Trump - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Hundreds Gathered At State Capitol To Support President Trump

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Hundreds gathered Saturday afternoon at the state Capitol to support President Donald Trump.

Organizers said they are trying to unite the citizens of this divided nation.

Many of the demonstrators say they were pleased with the progress he's made.

"He's doing everything he promised us he could do. What more could we ask for?" Liloy Ledbetter said.

"I'm very pleased with what he is doing. I know there's opposition but there's a lot of people who have their hands in the government's pocket and I'm glad to see he's taking some action," Bob Branson said.

March for Trump rallies were held Saturday across the country -- including up the turnpike in Tulsa.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
