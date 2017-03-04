Wildfire Near Fort Reno Prompted Evacuations - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Wildfire Near Fort Reno Prompted Evacuations

Posted: Updated:
A viewer photo of Saturday's wildfire near Fort Reno. A viewer photo of Saturday's wildfire near Fort Reno.
EL RENO, Oklahoma -

Firefighters battled a wildfire Saturday afternoon near Fort Reno. 

The fire burned about 40 acres before crews were able to almost contain it. 

Employees were asked to evacuate the area as a precaution, the Canadian County emergency manager said.

No roads were closed due to this fire.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.