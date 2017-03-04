State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before Allowing Muslim Constituents Entry Into Office

Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, lashed the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico's northeast coast Wednesday with heavy rain and historic, 185-mph winds as Irma roared through Caribbean islands on its way to a possible devastating hit on Florida.More >>
President Trump has forged an agreement with Democratic leaders to pass aid for the Hurricane Harvey relief effort, a three-month extension of the debt limit and a short-term government spending bill that both would expire in mid-December.More >>
